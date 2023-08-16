Rosmah applies for temporary release of passport to travel to Singapore to visit daughter

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has again submitted an application to the Court of Appeal for the temporary release of her passport to visit her daughter, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, who is expected to deliver her third child at the end of the month.

Rosmah filed the notice of motion on August 11 through Messrs Akberdin & Co. to be with Nooryana Najwa who is due to give birth on August 28.

The court will hear her application tomorrow.

In the notice, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said she intends to travel to Singapore from August 18 to 23, Aug 26 to September 6 and Sept 9 to October 31.

Rosmah said she will return to Malaysia to attend the appeal proceedings of her solar hybrid project corruption case.

Prior to this, the Court of Appeal had fixed September 18 for case management.

Rosmah said so far, she has never failed to turn up in court for proceedings without reason or reasonable grounds.

This is the fourth time Rosmah is applying for a temporary release of her passport to travel to Singapore.

The first was on October 15, 2021 to visit Nooryana Najwa who had delivered her second child, and then on March 21 this year to visit her daughter and grandchild and also on June 15 to visit Nooryana Najwa again.

Nooryana Najwa is married to Kazakhstan national Daniyar Kessikbaye and the couple now resides in Singapore.

On September 1 last year, the High Court found Rosmah guilty of three corruption charges involving RM1.25 billion in connection with a hybrid solar project for schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on each charge to be served concurrently, which means she will only serve 10 years in jail. She was also fined RM970 million, in default 30 years in jail.

The High Court, however, granted Rosmah a stay of execution of the prison sentence and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal. – Bernama