SAPP’s call in line with spirit of MA63, autonomy of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 16): The call for only local political parties to contest in the state election is in line with the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the autonomy of Sabah, said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) information chief Chin Vui Kai.

Chin said SAPP had received overwhelming response from people supporting the proposal that only Sabah political parties contest in the Sabah state election.

Understandably, only some leaders of political parties from the peninsula are unhappy, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Taking the past Sarawak Legislative Assembly elections as an example, he said both BN and PN respected Sarawak’s sovereignty and did not send candidates to the contest.

Only the Pakatan Harapan was disrespectful of MA63 and Sarawak autonomy.

“Everyone should recall that when Lim Guan Eng, the former Secretary-General of the DAP, was the Federal Finance Minister in 2019, he insulted Sarawakians that Sarawak would be bankrupt under GPS in three years.

“After the 2022 general elections, DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke went to Sarawak to make an apology.

“This is because Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional must obtain the support of the GPS in order to form the federal government,” said Chin.

During the 2020 Kimanis parliamentary by-election, he said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid had sworn that BN would implement 100 per cent of MA63. But later, he made the excuse that if Sabah’s 40% tax entitlement is implemented, the federal government will go bankrupt.

“Now it is obvious to all that the Sarawak government has managed to run Sarawak better and better without the interference of political parties in the peninsula. Therefore, if Sabah can do this, not only can Sabah be governed more autonomously, but it will also be more representative in the federal government. This is also more in line with the spirit of MA63,” said Chin.

On Sunday, SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee proposed that peninsular-based political parties refrain from contesting in the next state election.

The nominated assemblyman said he would propose that GRS friendly parties including PH, BN and PN stay out of the race to avoid any overlapping of candidates contesting in the election.

Yong’s suggestion has been criticised by leaders of peninsular-based political parties.