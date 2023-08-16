Sources: Asfia to be sworn-in as acting TYT this Friday

KUCHING (Aug 16): State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be sworn-in as the acting Head of State on Friday afternoon, reliable sources said.

The term for the acting TYT will be announced by the Premier’s Office.

The sources said the appointment of an acting TYT is necessary because Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is now on extended leave overseas.

The Borneo Post is contacting state officials for more information.

It is understood that the acting TYT will exercise all constitutional powers vested in the TYT during the latter’s absence.

Asfia was last appointed acting TYT was on Dec 1, 2019 to Jan 11, 2020.

Taib and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib had left the state on a holiday about a month ago.

On Aug 3, Taib’s private secretary Junih Salleh Ahmad, in a statement to refute claims about the Governor’s condition, had said Taib would return home from overseas soon pending approval from his doctor.

Subsequently, Raghad had shared a video on social media of Taib at a seaside café in a foreign country.

During proceedings in the High Court here yesterday, it was revealed that Taib had undergone surgery and is recuperating in Istanbul, Turkey.