Suhakam commissioner: Insufficient retirement savings causing challenges among M’sian seniors

KUCHING (Aug 16): Attaining financial security is one of the challenges often faced by senior citizens, said Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Dr John Chew Chee Ming.

He said this is on top of social, physical, and psychological challenges.

“Financial challenges particularly arise for those without sufficient savings or pensions to support their retirement.

“Basic needs such as housing for renters, food, and medical care require significant financial provisions,” he said at an elderly rights forum organised by Suhakam here today.

Recognising the importance of ageing with dignity, Dr Chew said Suhakam has organised various activities related to senior citizens’ rights which included dialogues, seminars, round table discussions with stakeholders regarding senior citizens’ rights, visits to senior citizens’ homes, and published reports entitled ‘Ageing with Dignity: Right of Older Person’ (2005) and ‘Care Services for Older Person and Support for Caregivers’ (2015).

He said the forum will serve as a platform for discussing and understanding senior citizen issues and finding solutions to enhance their quality of life while preserving their dignity.

“With knowledgeable panellists, we will explore the economic, social, and cultural rights of senior citizens, including issues related to access to healthcare, social services, financial stability, housing, and opportunities for activity engagement within society.

“Together, we can formulate effective strategies and initiatives to empower senior citizens and make Sarawak more inclusive and senior-friendly.

“For Suhakam, I believe that the outcomes of this consultation will provide valuable insights into senior citizen issues and initiatives from both governmental and non-governmental entities, aimed at elevating the rights of senior citizens in Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Chew cited the United Nations’ projection that Malaysia would attain aged nation status by 2030, when 15 per cent of the population will be senior citizens, defined as individuals aged 60 and above, as adopted by the United Nations World Assembly on Ageing in Vienna, 1982.

“Data from the 2020 Malaysian Population and Housing Census indicates that the percentage of Malaysians aged 60 and above has increased from 8 per cent (2.2 million) in 2010 to 10.5 per cent (3.4 million) in 2020.

“The estimated senior citizen population for 2022 is 11.1 per cent (3.6 million), with 47.7 per cent (1.7 million) being senior citizen women and 54.3 per cent (1.9 million) being senior citizen men,” he said.

He also said Sarawak is expected to become the state with the oldest persons by 2028, surpassing other states in Malaysia.

He noted that the Department of Statistics Malaysia has identified Sarawak as one of four ageing states in the country with 7.5 per cent of the population comprising senior citizens.

The other three states are Perak (8.9 per cent), Kedah (7.9 per cent), and Perlis (7.8 per cent).