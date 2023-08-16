S’wak social activist backs idea to set up payment system for housewives

KUCHING (Aug 16): The suggestion to set up a payment system for housewives is long overdue to appreciate and quantify their contribution to a family unit, said social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

Voon also said it is important to explore the relevance of homemakers’ contribution to a family because there is no ‘clocking out’ for them as they look after the wellbeing of their family.

“As a practising divorce lawyer, I have seen the financial difficulties and the hardships of women who have resigned from their jobs to care for the children and family,” said Voon when commenting on the matter.

She said there had been cases in other countries where the courts had ruled for the wife to be entitled to an equal share in division of properties and family assets by ruling that performing household chores had indirectly contributed to the purchase of the family assets.

“I support the statement by the minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri to recognise the work of a homemaker and the call for a monetary value to be attached for doing house chores at home.”

Voon stressed it is important for lawmakers to set a national policy or laws that recognise the role of a homemaker.

Federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri had said the setting up of a payment system for housewives was needed to recognise their contributions in managing households.