Top Sarawakian judoka fired up for state, national duties

SIBU (Aug 16): Poster girl of Sarawak judo Voon Xue Jia will be busy in the next three weeks. She will first spearhead the state team at the National Junior Championships in Johor from Aug 19-20.

The state squad comprises five boys and 13 girls aged between 10 and 18.

The boys are Lai Ming Jie, Joseph Leo Jerim, Michael Leano Jerim, Lau Swee Hung, Choo Yao Pan while the girls are Geraldine Chung, Cheryl Chew, Tan Xin Hung, Abrienda Chan Pei Xin, Clarisse Chelsea Jerim, Leng Ko Jia, Carmen Lee Jia Wen, Tsen Ming Jie, Vickie Sim, Amanda Ong, Leng Ko Bing, Lee Yi Han and Ashley Tan Yi Xuan.

Sarawak Judo Association (PJS) is eyeing the tournament as a good platform for the athletes to get exposure as they prepare for the judo competition of the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Sibu next year.

It has rated 19-year-olds Geraldine and Xin Hung as likely to perform well in Johor where its president Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai is also expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Voon has earned another national call-up to compete in the Under-63kg category of the Thailand International Open Championships from Sept 2-3.

This will be her third international outing this year.

“Looking forward to the event and hope to stay focused and return with something,” she said.

PJS secretary Ngiam Sze Yuan believes the Kuching-born should qualify for the final though a bronze medal would be her target.

Earlier this year, Voon secured bronze medals at the South East Asia Championships in Penang and the Hong Kong International Championships.

Last month, she led six other Sarawak judokas to the Taipei Asian Championships although none returned with any medal. However, PJS said they gained valuable experience from the tournament and training stints at Taipei University and Taipei Police Department.