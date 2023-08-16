Unicef hails Sarawak’s initiatives in advocating children’s right

KUCHING (Aug 16): Sarawak is recognised as one of the forefront states in Malaysia in improving the wellbeing of children, said United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) representative in Malaysia, Robert Gass.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report yesterday that Unicef wants to work together with Sarawak to continue empowering children’s rights.

Met by reporters after a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday, Gass said the Premier had expressed desire for Sarawak to invest in early childhood education.

“One of the areas discussed with the Premier of Sarawak is investment in early childhood education that can lead to economic prosperity to the state, for it to (continue to) move forward.

“We know that digital transformation and digital advancement are important areas for him as well. Unicef also focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and we want to ensure that it is accessible to all,” he said.

He added that among their initiatives with the Sarawak government is the Child Friendly City (CFC) to ensure priority is given to children’s rights, be it health, nutrition, education and various other fields, in the annual budget.

Meanwhile, among those present during the courtesy call were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.