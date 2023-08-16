‘WCIT, IDECS events at BCCK in October out to put Sarawak on global tech map’

KUCHING (Aug 16): The 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) and the Sixth International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from Oct 4 to 6.

Both events will feature over 100 speakers from 22 countries and the key topics to be discussed will include artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, 5G, autonomy, diversity and inclusivity, smart cities, global information and communications technology (ICT) policy and space technology.

According to Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Julaihi Narawi, this year’s WCIT and IDECS events should be able to put Sarawak on the global innovation and technology map.

“Preparations for the events are underway, as WCIT and IDECS 2023 promise to set the stage for Sarawak to be a catalyst to accelerate sustainable development and economic prosperity for businesses, communities and the nation,” he said in his speech for a ceremony launching the 50-day countdown to the events yesterday.

Adding on, Julaihi was pleased to see the She-Tech Asia Forum 2023 serving as the pre-event to WCIT and IDECS 2023, in that the forum would highlight women’s representation in the technology industry.

“With thousands of international industry players assembled in Kuching, Sarawak has a fine opportunity to showcase its own capabilities and world-class infrastructure.”

The inaugural She-Tech Asia Forum would be launched this Oct 3.

Meanwhile, World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) chairman Dr Sean Seah said this October, the trailblazers of the technology industry would be in the city; thus, making Sarawak a focal point of global technology and innovation.

“The events (WCIT and IDECS) will welcome international tech luminaries and stakeholders, and spotlighting Sarawak as a thriving hub of digital transformation,” he said.

For the record, WITSA is the owner of the WCIT.

It is also informed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg have been invited to officiate at the opening ceremony.

WCIT 2023 is themed ‘Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age: Innovation and Technology Driving Economic Prosperity, Social Inclusivity and Environmental Sustainability,’ while IDECS 2023’s theme is Advancing Digital Economy for Sustainable Development’.

Key speakers for the congress and She-Tech Asia Forum 2023 are Tomorrow chief executive officer and futurist Mike Walsh; Japanese roboticist Prof Hiroshi Ishiguro; TEDx speaker and Timeless founder Emma Yang; as well as television personality and Mogul chief executive officer and founder, Tiffany Pham.

Arrangements are being made for a humanoid healthcare robot named ‘Grace’ to make an appearance at the events, pending approval by the relevant authorities.

Grace was created by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics –the same firm that introduced the robot ‘Sophia’ in 2016.

Huawei is the diamond sponsor for both the events, with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation as the platinum sponsor, as well as both Sarawak Energy Berhad and Digital Nasional Berhad as the gold sponsors.

Hosted by the Sarawak government, WCIT and IDECS 2023’s joint organisers are Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak, Sarawak Civil Service Digitalisation Unit (SCSDU), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Sarawak Information Systems (SAINS),with the National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom)as the host association.

In connection with the 50-day countdown to WCIT and IDECS 2023, tickets at 50 per cent discount are up on offer to Sarawakians wishing to attend the events.

However, this promotion is valid only until this Aug 31.

Deputy Minister Datuk Liwan Lagang and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation chairman and co-deputy chairman of WCIT and IDECS 2023, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, were also present at yesterday’s press conference.