WWF-M’sia camera traps capture orangutan images in Sri Aman’s Gunung Lesong forests

KUCHING (Aug 16): In an exciting development in wildlife research, camera traps set up by WWF-Malaysia for wildlife survey have captured images of orangutans in the forests of Gunung Lesong in Sri Aman division.

WWF-Malaysia in a statement said this scores the first historic camera trap images of the elusive primate for the area, accentuating the need to better protect the remaining forests outside Gunung Lesong National Park.

It said these newly emerged images not only bring in good news to Sarawak, particularly stakeholders in this landscape who have been working together to conserve and sustainably manage the landscape as a potential ecotourism complex, but was also timely in view of the coming International Orangutan Day which falls on Aug 19 annually.

WWF-Malaysia senior field biologist Lukmann Haqeem Alen said after months of installing camera traps to get the baseline wildlife information for the area, the team was exhilarated to see images of the orangutans, Pongo pygmaeus pygmaeus, on camera.

“As far as we know, this is the first time we have captured orangutans using camera traps in Gunung Lesong.

“The locals have reported seeing orangutans in the area, more often during the fruiting season,” he said.

He shared that in December last year, a community member had managed to record a video that is believed to feature an orangutan.

“The camera trap images of orangutans reaffirmed what the local people have been saying.

“We can confidently say that three individuals are present based on their body sizes and facial features. One of the captivating images captured shows a mother orangutan with her baby, which serves as an encouraging sign that the population is still breeding in this area,” he said.

While he noted that there is no definitive answer yet as to why these orangutans had ventured down to the ground in this area, he said normally, orangutans spend most of their time in trees.

”But occasionally, they do come down to the ground, and this behaviour has been observed in other locations too,” Lukmann added.

In a sequence of the camera trap images of the female orangutan with her baby, the primate appeared from a nearby creek before climbing up a tree. The orangutan might have come down in search of water before seeking safe refuge on trees again.

Gunung Lesong, about 850 metres above sea level, is a mountain that was historically revered as a sacred place among the Ibans in Sarawak.

The presence of orangutans in the mountain is one of the factors that led to the gazettement of Gunung Lesong as a national park in 2013.

Nearby, the Ulu Sebuyau National Park, predominantly peat swamp, was gazetted in 2010.

Both the Gunung Lesong and Ulu Sebuyau national park form a large complex of orangutan habitat that encompasses community lands in between.

The presence of community lands within an important orangutan habitat range has prompted WWF-Malaysia to work with them in safeguarding the surrounding Gunung Lesong’s precious ecosystem.

One of the key activities is to recognise the Gunung Lesong-Ulu Sebuyau Corridor for orangutans, by ensuring that the forests remain intact within this 389-hectare corridor and benefiting the orangutans to move between these sites.

Under the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) masterplan, Gunung Lesong and orangutan are integral aspects of the ecotourism complex.

According to Sada special administrative officer Datu Indit Bangai, the presence of orangutans, both inside and outside of the national parks are indicative of the Sarawak government’s effort in conserving this iconic species and the forest where they live.

“Under Sada, we will continue to work with all key stakeholders including WWF-Malaysia, in developing a community-based ecotourism model for this area, and to conserve orangutans and their habitats.

“We are indeed delighted with the camera trap images of orangutans in this area,” he said.

WWF-Malaysia hopes that this brings equal excitement to all stakeholders who are part of this conservation journey for this area.

One of them is the Gunung Lesong Community Based Ecotourism Committee, set-up in 2018 and represented by the communities living here, to promote ecotourism and sustainable livelihood activities.

Dr Victor Luna, who is the committee chairperson, said the committee has encouraged the participation of local communities in conservation related activities that not only protect the environment and orangutans, but also bring income to the people through cultural and tourism activities.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has identified this area as having great potential to be further developed into a successful ecotourism site, but above all, we must sustainably manage and prevent degradation or conversion of orangutan habitats here.

“Gunung Lesong is also my hometown and I envision the people here to pursue sustainable livelihood options such as ecotourism and agroforestry,” he said.

The project to conserve orangutan habitats and implementing communities livelihood activities could not have been carried out by WWF-Malaysia alone without the support of other stakeholders.

They include the Sri Aman Resident Office, District Offices of Pantu and Lingga, Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Sarawak Forest Department, Department of Agriculture, as well as Land and Survey Department to name a few, which have come together in developing a local zonation plan for the area that incorporates conservation and sustainable development through agroforestry and community livelihood activities.

Key to these successes are the local communities of Gunung Lesong who have embraced the concept of co-existence with orangutans and pledging their unwavering support to protect orangutan habitats.