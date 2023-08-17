12 Bornean organisations voice concern over group’s proposal for Malay-Muslim state govts without DAP

KUCHING (Aug 17): Twelve Bornean non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil societies have expressed caution over a proposal from a coalition of Muslim NGOs to establish Malay-Muslim state governments in the peninsula without non-Muslim dominant Democratic Action Party (DAP).

In a joint press statement, spokesman Peter John Jaban said the rule of law remains the basis of the Federal Constitution.

He said the Rule of Law is colour blind, secular, and enshrines freedom of conscience, speech, association, and assembly.

According to him, the proposal to drop DAP following the six state elections in the peninsula “seems divorced from political reality and probably won’t happen”.

Peter said racial and religion-based politics will throw economics out the window.

“There are no race, religion, and political parties in Parliament, only lawmakers. Lawmakers are elected by all, and pledged on oath, must serve all,” he stated.

“Democracy isn’t about voting once in five years and going home and sleeping until the next election. Democracy only works if the people participate.”

The Bornean NGOs are Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo), Global Human Rights Federation of Malaysia (GHRF), Gindol Initiative for Civil Society Borneo, Sabah Sarawak Rights Australia New Zealand, Persatuan Kebudayaan Orang Darat Sabah, Persatuan Pembangunan Sosial Komuniti Sabah (Bangun), Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumpun Dayak Sabah, Pertubuhan Prihatin Mualaf Sabah, Industrious Council of Natives (Icon) Sarawak, Sarawak Association for Peoples Aspirations (Sapa), Persatuan Etnik Dayak Asal Sarawak, and Dayak National Congress (DNC).

On Monday, a coalition of Muslim NGOs in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan urged leaders of Malay-Muslim political parties to unite and establish state governments without DAP.

According to the coalition, the results of the Aug 12 state elections reflected the people’s desire for Malays and Muslims to unite.