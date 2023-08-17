13-year-old motorcyclist killed, other teen rider badly hurt in Batu Kitang crash

KUCHING (Aug 17): A 13-year-old motorcyclist perished while another teenage rider was seriously injured in a crash at Kampung Tematu, Batu Kitang here around 8pm last night.

In a statement today, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased is from Jalan Penrissen.

“The other rider, a 16-year-old from Engkilili, is currently warded at the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Abang Zainal said the crash is believed to have happened when the deceased made a U-turn and collided with the other motorcyclist, who was coming from the opposite lane.

He said the deceased, who suffered serious injuries to his head and body, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Kota Sentosa Health Clinic.

His body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.