82 attend Bomba programme in Samalaju on controlling, putting out kitchen fire

SAMALAJU (Aug 17): A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) engagement programme with workers of an oil palm plantation company here Tuesday focused on kitchen fires and how to control and extinguish them safely.

Samalaju fire station chief Hashim Norshidi said a total of 82 workers attended the two-hour programme which was conducted at Ladang Bayu Simedarby Estate (Sarawak).

“They were exposed to new knowledge and firefighting skills. Among the activities held were fire safety talks and a demonstration on the proper way of using a fire extinguisher to put out a kitchen fire,” he said.

He said it is important for everyone to react accordingly by staying calm if and when a kitchen fire breaks out, and to come up with an action plan depending on the type of kitchen emergency.