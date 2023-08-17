Agong arrives at scene of Bandar Elmina private jet crash

SHAH ALAM (Aug 17): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has arrived at the scene of a private jet crash at the Guthrie Highway, near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam.

He arrived at the crash site at 5.35pm to assess the situation and receive a briefing from the police.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan earlier confirmed that 10 people were killed in the incident, including eight passengers on the aircraft and two civilians who were.

He said the aircraft, a Beechcraft Model 390, was travelling from Langkawi towards the Subang Airport.

MORE TO COME