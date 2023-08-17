Asfia sworn in as acting TYT till Sept 17

KUCHING (Aug 17): State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be the acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) from Aug 16 to Sept 17 this year.

He was sworn in at the Astana Negeri at about 4pm.

It was witnessed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and High Court Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

Prior to the signing of the Oath of Office, Abang Johari read out the letter of appointment by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to the letter, the Premier of Sarawak is empowered to appoint a person to fulfill the role and function of the state’s TYT during the absence of TYT as stipulated under Article 1(3) of the State Constitution of Sarawak.

Following a discussion with the Premier of Sarawak, it was decided that Asfia be appointed to discharge the role and function of the TYT for the state of Sarawak during when the TYT is on leave.

During the period from Aug 16 to Sept 17, Asfia can exercise all the constitutional rights vested in TYT and enjoy all the privileges that come with the portfolio.

After Abang Johari delivered the letter of appointment, Asfia took the oath by pledging to fulfill the responsibility of the acting TYT with full honesty and commitment.

“I will be loyal to the state of Sarawak and adhere to the Federal Constitution of Malaysia. And I will also take care of, protect and defend the State Constitution of Sarawak,” the acting TYT added.

Asfia is appointed the acting TYT because Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is presently on extended leave overseas.

Asfia was last appointed acting TYT on Dec 1, 2019 to Jan 11, 2020.

Taib and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib had left the state on a holiday about a month ago.

The Governor’s private secretary Junih Salleh Ahmad, in a statement on Aug 3, refuted claims about Taib’s deteriorating condition, saying that Taib would return home from overseas soon pending approval from his doctor.

Subsequently, Raghad had shared a video on social media of Taib at a seaside café in a foreign country.

It was revealed yesterday that Taib had undergone surgery and is recuperating in Istanbul, Turkey.