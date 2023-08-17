Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference 2023 to be held Oct 11-14 at BCCK

KUCHING (Aug 17): The upcoming 2nd Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference (AfA) 2023 will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here from Oct 11 to 14.

Organised by the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), the four-day event is expected to be officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury Wee said this year’s AfA promises to be even more engaging and transformative, building on the success of the previous edition.

“AfA 2023 seeks to foster long-term positive changes in animal welfare through the exchange of ideas and the establishment of lasting collaborations,” she said in a statement issued through Place Borneo, the official conference organiser for AfA 2023.

Themed ‘Education and Engagement Bring Change’, AfA 2023 is a leading gathering designed to bring together experts, advocates, and stakeholders in the fields of animal welfare and wildlife management from the Asia-Pacific region.

The conference aims to explore three fundamental aspects: education, engagement, and effecting positive change, all of which play pivotal roles in promoting the well-being of animals and their habitats.

It will serve as a compelling platform to compile an array of impactful initiatives, studies, campaigns, and research projects that underscore the profound connection between animals, education, engagement, and the positive transformations that ensue.

Place Borneo director Gracie Geikie said AfA 2023 will feature a diverse line-up of 75 distinguished speakers hailing from various corners of the globe, including Japan, China, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Europe, Indonesia, Serbia, Finland, Canada, and more.

“These experts will share their knowledge and experiences, presenting groundbreaking insights that contribute to the advancement of animal welfare and wildlife conservation that our state can adapt.

“With a specially curated vegan menu by BCCK, we look forward to welcoming our delegates to Sarawak,” she said.

For animal welfare advocates, researchers, conservationists, policymakers, and anyone passionate about animal well-being, AfA 2023 presents a unique opportunity to gain knowledge, foster collaborations, and effect positive change in the field.

The conference is supported by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, and Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

For further information, visit www.asiaforanimals.com/conference-2023.