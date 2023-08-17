Beechcraft jet can reach maximum speed of 840km/h

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): The Beechcraft 390 (Premier 1) plane that crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor today, has a maximum speed of up to 840 kilometres per hour (km/h).

According to information on Jet Valet Sdn Bhd’s website, the aircraft is designed to carry six passengers and one flight crew at a time with a maximum flight distance of around 2,500 km.

“The cabin measures 4.11 metres long by 1.69m wide and by 1.68m tall, giving it a total cabin volume of 8.9 cubic metres. The dimensions make it comfortable for six passengers,” according to the website.

In addition, the Global Air website also displays the twin-engine light aircraft made by the American manufacturer Hawker Beechcraft Corporation, which can reach a maximum altitude of up to 41,000 feet with a maximum landing weight of 11,600 pounds or 5,262 kg.

This evening, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in a statement confirmed that a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft with registration number N28JV had crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor.

According to CAAM, the plane operated by Jet Valet Sdn Bhd, carrying six passengers and two flight crew, had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 pm bound for Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

At the same time, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook confirmed in a press conference that Pelangai state assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun was on the passenger list. (flight manifest).

Also listed are two pilots Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, as well as five other passengers, namely Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali.

The Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crash that happened today is the fifth incident involving this type of aircraft in Malaysia in 46 years.

The last incident recorded occurred in 2020 at KM 47.8 of the North-South Highway southbound, in Sedenak, near Kulai, Johor, involving a Beechcraft Bonanza F35 plane when it made an emergency landing after experiencing engine failure but no casualties were reported. – Bernama