Cheaper and more practical to build coastal reservoirs in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): It is cheaper and more practical to build coastal reservoirs to resolve the state’s water woes compared to traditional dams.

PKR Vice President Awang Husaini Sahari said this when commenting on the statement of Datuk Ir Dr Amarjit Singh and Ir Lim Sin Poh who urged the State Government to adopt pragmatic solution on water storage by exploring innovative method such as coastal reservoir.

The two International Water Association (IWA) members had said that coastal dams would be a two-pronged approach towards resolving not only the water needs but also mitigating the state’s perennial flood problems.

Awang Husaini said that blocking the river’s flow with a dam would lead to soil erosion, a biologically dead river, and in addition to upsetting the region’s natural equilibrium and destroying agriculture and its cultural legacy.

“A dam may create micro earthquakes due to increased water pressure, which would be bad for both the local inhabitants and the plants.

“Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang has also reiterated previously on her consistent stand on the rights of affected communities to reject a project that will affect the indigenous adversely.

“Furthermore, several water supply alternatives to the dam have been raised by experts over the years that are yet to be given due consideration,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Dr Felix Tongkul, a former Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) lecturer and expert on water catchments, has also elaborated on sustainable water reservoirs.

Awang Husaini pointed out that coastal reservoirs have been constructed in China, South Korea, Hong Kong and other countries.

He added that a coastal reservoir has the advantages of being less expensive to build and maintain than a dam for the same amount of water storage and it would not entail flooding a big amount of land or relocating people, and it has no or very little adverse effects on the ecology.

Husaini, who is the chairman of Suria Stategic Energy Resources, a wholly owned company of Ministry of Finance (Incorporated), also condoned the statement of

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Ali who said that the state government has to make a firm decision now on development project that can resolve perennial water woes in Sabah that have become an early crisis.

“The coastal reservoir is a tried-and-true method for collecting rainfall by building a reservoir in the water near a river mouth.

“A coastal reservoir is the best place to collect rainwater because, unlike a traditional dam that depends on precipitation, all rainwater ends up in the sea.

“I think coastal reservoir technology could be the best solution for sustainable water supply not only in the west coast but in the whole of Sabah in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani where new ideas that are beneficial to the community and the nation in particular must be considered as well as the basis of willingness to accept change by taking into account the suggestions of all levels of society,” he said.

The former Putatan member of parliament also reiterated the call for the Sabah state government to seriously consider doing a comparison study between a conventional dam and a coastal reservoir.