Cops arrest foreigner for allegedly dealing drugs in Bintulu

BINTULU (Aug 17): Police arrested a 25-year-old Indonesian man on Tuesday on suspicion of drug pushing in the Nyigu area.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said police also seized 7.2 grams of drugs, believed to be syabu, from the suspect.

He said that amount of drugs could have been used by 150 drug addicts.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for up to five years in prison and not more than three strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

He also tested positive for methamphetamine and is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section provides a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in jail, and police supervision for two years upon conviction.

Batholomew said the suspect would also be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not having valid travel documents.

If convicted, the suspect could be fined up to RM10,000, or face a maximum five years jail, or both, and up to six strokes of the rotan.

Batholomew appealed to the public to inform the police of any drug-related activities by calling the Bintulu District police headquarters on 086-318304.