Dr Hazland: NREB activates haze operations room, cancels all controlled open burning permits

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) has activated its haze operations room as a precautionary measure in view of the current dry spell in Sarawak, said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability said NREB has also stopped the issuance of controlled open burning permits and cancelled previously issued permits.

“NREB has also issued a notice banning open burning to all project developers.

“They have also held an awareness programme on the ban of open burning with other agencies to ensure that the air quality is maintained,” he said in a statement today.

He said NREB and the Department of Environment are jointly holding a patrol programme to ensure no open burning activities are carried out.

Dr Hazland also advised the public to take precautionary measures during the hot and dry spell, including drinking enough water.

He suggested the public reduce outdoor activities and wear face masks when outside, especially those from high-risk groups.

He cautioned the public not to engage in open burning, which could worsen the current haze situation.

“Those convicted of committing open burning can be charged under the provisions of Section 30(1)(a) and Section 30(2) of the Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance,” he added.

“Those found guilty, may be fined, not exceeding RM100,000, or face imprisonment of up to five years, or both.”

He called on the public to work together to put out small fires and report any open burning cases to NREB on 082-319543 or go to the nearest office.

“The confidentiality of the report is also guaranteed under Section 38 Protection of Whistleblowers, of the same Ordinance,” he said.

As of 2pm today, the Air Pollutant Index of Malaysia showed that the Mobile Continuous Air Quality Monitoring Station at IPD Serian had the highest reading in the country at 91.

All areas in Sarawak had moderate API readings of 51 and above.

Readings of 0 to 50 are good, 51 to 100 are moderate, 101 to 200 are unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and readings above 300 are hazardous.