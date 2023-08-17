Duo jailed four months for obstructing duty of police in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 17): Two men were each jailed for four months today after they pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court here to obstructing the duty of police.

Ariffin Aini and Muhammad Ridzuan Sam Abdullah, both 28, were each charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term not exceeding two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 upon conviction.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali ordered their jail sentences to run from the date of their arrest on Aug 14, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team received a report about a suspicious car moving around in the Mile 3 area here.

Upon encountering the vehicle, police ordered for the driver to stop but he sped off and went against the flow of traffic.

The police team gave chase and intercepted the vehicle 15 minutes later at around 2am near RH Plaza along Jalan Lapangan Terbang, and arrested Ariffin and Muhammad Ridzuan.

A third individual managed to escape.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a butcher’s knife inside believed to belong to Ariffin.

Ariffin claimed to police that the vehicle belonged to his uncle and that he had borrowed it earlier the same day.

Prosecuting the case was Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Ariffin pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here to unlawfully possessing a butcher’s knife in a public place.

The charge against him was framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which provides for imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than 10 years.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi placed him on a two-year bond of good behaviour of RM8,000 with one local surety.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali.

Both accused were unrepresented by legal counsel.