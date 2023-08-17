Thursday, August 17
Elmina plane crash: Final moments of impact captured on dashcam (Video)

Screengrab from the rear dashcam footage. – Screengrab via X/Ipan .

KUCHING (Aug 17): The final moments of the Beechcraft Premier 1 jet which crashed at Elmina in Shah Alam, killing eight on board, has been captured on a dashcam.

SoyaCincau, a tech news site, said the dashcam owner had captured the moment from his front and rear dashcam.

It said in the footage, the Beechcraft crashed sharply into the ground, creating a fireball in the opposite lane.

The dashcam owner was able to drive through the crash site unscathed.

A total of 10 people were killed in the incident around 2.51pm.

The private jet had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang.

According to CAAM, the private jet, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV, was operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd.

