Elmina plane crash: Final moments of impact captured on dashcam (Video)

KUCHING (Aug 17): The final moments of the Beechcraft Premier 1 jet which crashed at Elmina in Shah Alam, killing eight on board, has been captured on a dashcam.

SoyaCincau, a tech news site, said the dashcam owner had captured the moment from his front and rear dashcam.

It said in the footage, the Beechcraft crashed sharply into the ground, creating a fireball in the opposite lane.

The dashcam owner was able to drive through the crash site unscathed.

A total of 10 people were killed in the incident around 2.51pm.

Second before disaster. Panjang umur owner dashcam ni. *flight terhempas Elmina. Gegaran sampai rumah aku kat Bukit Subang. pic.twitter.com/ghMjEZYLdJ — Ipan . (@nikirfan1997) August 17, 2023

The private jet had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang.

According to CAAM, the private jet, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV, was operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd.