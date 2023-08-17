GOF seize contraband worth over RM312,000 in Batu Niah, arrest caretaker

MIRI (Aug 17): The General Operations Force (GOF) 12th Battalion yesterday arrested a man and seized contraband worth RM312,383.64 in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Taring Alpha 1 Alpha 2’.

In a statement today, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said acting on information, a team of five personnel raided a premises in Batu Niah for allegedly storing contrabands.

“Upon checking, the raiding team found various types of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes inside the premises.

“A local man, who is the caretaker of the premises, failed to produce documents from the authorities, which led to the seizure of the items,” said Alexson.

A total of 1,200 cans of beer, 11 bottles of whisky, and 198,280 sticks of cigarettes were seized.

“The raiding team also arrested the caretaker to facilitate the investigation under the Customs Act 1967,” Alexson said.

He added the contraband and suspect have been handed over to the investigating officer for further action.