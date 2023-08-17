IGP: One body, scattered remains recovered from Elmina plane crash site

SHAH ALAM (Aug 17): The police have confirmed that they managed to recover one complete body, while the remains of six other individuals have been identified as body parts from the crash of a private jet in Bandar Elmina here this afternoon.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the next-of-kin will be gathering at Klang Police Station.

“We are also still in the process of contacting the family members of the motorcycle victim to claim the body,” he said at the scene of the crash.

He said an area of about 0.4ha around the crash site had been cordoned off to facilitate the recovering of victims’ remains from the crash site area.

When asked for updates on the recovery of the plane’s black box, he said that the priority right now is to ensure a thorough and respectful recovery of the victims’ remains.

“Our primary focus at the moment is on the recovery efforts and ensuring that the victims’ remains are handled with the utmost care and respect.

“Only after this has been accomplished will we initiate efforts to locate and retrieve the aircraft’s black box,” he said.

He added that the search operation will continue until midnight.

Earlier today, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that 10 people have died in the incident, including the driver of a car and a motorcyclist who were hit when the plane crashed onto the highway here. – Malay Mail