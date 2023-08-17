It’s Yong’s personal opinion for GRS to contest all seats – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor described the call by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to contest all the 73 state assembly seats as the latter’s personal opinion.

“In GRS we have seven coalition parties. There is a need for us to discuss the issue. But the election is still a long way to go, there is still two years (from now).

“Now we focus on developing the state, helping the people resolve water, electricity and others. That is our main purpose,” he said to reporters after launching the 2023 Sabah Schools Management Appreciation ceremony at the Magellan Sutera Harbour Resort on Thursday.

The GRS consists of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, SAPP, Parti Besatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The Chief Minister also reminded that the present State Government is helmed by GRS and also Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“So we must see that we are thankful to Pakatan Harapan. For me, this is an issue we must discuss in depth. But I must say that in the coming election, we are in the Unity Government, which includes PH in Sabah. We cannot divorce from our friends, PH and other others, including BN (Barisan Nasional) because we want to develop Sabah and her people,” he said.

Hajiji also urged for less politicking and causing disturbances here and there.

On the Ambalat issue raised by Tungku assemblyman Assaffal P Alian during the State Legislative Assembly recently, he said: “The Ambalat issue has not been decided, it is still being discussed. This has been mentioned by the Prime Minister (Datuk Anwar Ibrahim). Hence, the assumption, accusation by Tungku assemblyman is baseless. So we can see how we need to take action if what is said is something that is not correct. We cannot mislead the people nor our state. This is sensitive matter,” he said.

During the state assembly sitting, Assafal claimed that the Federal Government had surrendered the Ambalat block in the Sulewesi Sea to Indonesia.

On Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the remarks by Assaffal was slanderous, misleading and a threat to the nation’s sovereignty.

Mohamad said the issue had been explained repeatedly previously when Malaysia and Indonesia signed an agreement on the demarcation of sea involving both countries.

He added the Sulawesi Sea agreement signed by both countries only involved the territorial sea.

“It does not involve the Ambalat area or go over 200 nautical miles of the Exclusive Economic Zone,” he said in a press conference.

On Wednesday, non-governmental organisation Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57) lodged a police report here against Assaffal.

In the report, they urged the authorities including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Attorney General’s Chambers to take legal actions against the Parti Warisan assemblyman under the Defamation Act 1957, the Communications and Multimedia Act, or any relevant laws.