Just focus on your court cases, Anwar tells Muhyiddin amid call to step down over state polls results

Anwar speaks to reporters after the Residensi Wilayah groundbreaking ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 17, 2023. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today brushed aside calls for him to step down as prime minister made by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman in return told Muhyiddin that he should instead focus on his court cases.

“We retained our victory and still have two-thirds, what is he thinking about?

“I advise him to focus on his court case,” Anwar told reporters after the Residensi Wilayah groundbreaking ceremony.

Muhyiddin has three remaining criminal charges under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act that are pending at the Sessions Court. — Malay Mail

