Know your function, avoid power abuse, Sarawak Teachers Union reminds divisional committees

SIBU (Aug 17): A leadership training organised by Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) in Kuching from Aug 11-13 was attended by a total of 78 committee members, including all Supreme Council members from the 12 divisions in the state.

Union president Kullin Djayang in his opening remarks emphasised the importance for all members to carry out their duties in accordance with STU’s constitution.

“Every motion submitted must be brought according to the procedure established through the Constitution.

“All division committees should know the function of their respective positions, avoid abuse of power and work honestly and earnestly for the dignity of STU as well as the teaching profession,” he said in a statement.

STU, he pointed out, is entrusted with bringing up issues related to education and teaching to the government for the benefit of all its members.

Kullin said in this regard, all divisional committees need to show their best commitment in line with the union’s vision and mission.

Among the topics covered during the three-day leadership training was Trade Union Act and Trade Union Regulations; STU’s Journey and Greatest Achievements; Student Development: Achievements, Challenges and Direction; and Management Protocol of the Union Council and Preparation of Proposal Papers.

Organised by STU Central, the training aimed to, among others, improve the competency and efficiency of STU divisional leaders in administration and financial affairs.