Limbang student unhurt after leg stuck in metal drain grate

By Jacqueline Raphael on Sarawak
Bomba personnels working to free the boy’s leg from the metal drain grate. – Bomba photo

LIMBANG (Aug 17): A student here had to endure anxious moments after he got his leg wedged and stuck in a metal drain grate here today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone Seven Limbang Operations Officer Clarence D Primus Tiandun said they received a call about the incident at 6.12am.

“The rescue team managed to free the boy’s leg using a special tool.

“The boy did not sustain any injuries and was handed over to the school administration for further action,” he said in a statement today.

According to Clarence, the operation to cut and loosen the metal grate from the boy’s leg using a special tool took about 12 minutes.

He added that the operation involved a team of Bomba personnels led by Senior Bomba Officer Mohd Ismail Assan and two Bomba vehicles.

