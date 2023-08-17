Man fined RM1,500 for punching Sibu salon owner over supposed bad haircut

SIBU (Aug 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 55-year-old man RM1,500 in default three months’ jail for punching a salon owner in the face and chest over a supposed bad haircut.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry imposed the sentence after Siaw Chii Tong pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to a year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the 37-year-old salon owner lodged a police report claiming the accused punched him in the face and chest at his salon located in Lorong Indah Timur 3, here at around 3.06pm on Aug 5, 2023.

Acting on the report, police arrested Siaw at 10.50pm on the same day at Jalan Airport Lama.

An investigation found that Siaw assaulted the salon owner as he was not happy with how his haircut had turned out.

Siaw settled the fine.