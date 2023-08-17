Man jailed for transporting smuggled migrants in Serian

KUCHING (Aug 17): The High Court here today sentenced a 29-year-old man to one year and six months in prison for engaging in the conveyance of three smuggled migrants two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai imposed the sentence against Tommy Leonusia, who pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 26J of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

The Section provides for a jail term not exceeding five years, or a maximum fine of RM250,000, or both.

In passing the sentence, Siew said he took into consideration the fact that Tommy had spent a total of 140 days in jail before being granted bail.

Tommy committed the offence at Simpang Kedup in Serian around 3am on March 15, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, during Ops Benteng, police saw a silver car coming out from Kampung Mongkos heading to Serian and stopped it near Simpang Kedup.

The vehicle driven by Tommy was carrying three Indonesian migrants.

Investigations found that he conveyed the three migrants and facilitated their entry into Sarawak via an illegal route.

A search conducted by the Immigration Department found that one of the migrants had an old record of entry into the country on March 2, 2020, but the other two migrants had no record of entry.

All three migrants were charged under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and have been sentenced accordingly.

DPP Jean Siow Chung Hwei prosecuted the case, while Tommy was represented by counsel Sanjan Daik.