Medical association: Allowing healthcare workers to speak up an effective way towards resolving issues

KUCHING (Aug 17): Allowing opportunities for healthcare workers to openly express themselves and speak up on matters will be an effective means towards understanding the issues on the ground, said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

He said such open discussions can only improve the system and healthcare delivery for the people.

“MMA welcomes efforts by the Health Minister to engage with public healthcare workers, as seen during her recent visit to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu.

“It was reported that a dialogue session was held between the Health Minister and healthcare workers there. The inclusiveness demonstrated by the Health Ministry is indeed welcomed and appreciated,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Muruga said that healthcare is all about central policy and local implementation, hence engaging with healthcare workers at every level should be an important follow-up step to take on the implementation of government policies.

He also said while having a team of advisors is important, such dialogue sessions serve as a platform that will allow the Health Minister to get to the heart of the issues through direct feedback from healthcare workers in the various departments.

As such, Dr Muruga said MMA welcomes these efforts and looks forward to more of such engagements at public healthcare facilities nationwide.