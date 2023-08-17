Miri contractor loses RM9,000 to loan scam

MIRI (Aug 17): A contractor here who wanted to take up a cash loan ended up losing RM9,000 instead to a non-existent money lender.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said that the victim who is in his 30s had lodged a report on the incident on Wednesday (Aug 16).

“According to the victim, he was contacted by an unknown individual offering a cash loan to him. He was interested and then agreed to apply for it,” said Alexson.

The victim was asked to give his personal document and bank statement to the individual in order to get his loan processed.

“The victim had made 12 transactions amounting RM9,000 to two accounts belonging to two different individuals between July 10 this year and Aug 15.

“He only realised that he had fallen victim to a non-existent loan scam after he did not receive the loan he had applied for,” said Alexson.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.