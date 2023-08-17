Pahang Speaker announces death of Pelangai assemblyman in Elmina private jet crash

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun is one of the victims killed in the Elmina private jet crash that occurred in Shah Alam this afternoon.

Pahang Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin expressed his condolences over the Pahang state executive council (exco) member’s death on his Instagram account.

“Sad news, Johari, Pahang state exco member, Pelangai assemblyman, Bentong Umno division chief has returned to the mercy of god, involved in the plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam,” he said. – Malay Mail