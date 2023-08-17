Thursday, August 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Pahang Speaker announces death of Pelangai assemblyman in Elmina private jet crash

Pahang Speaker announces death of Pelangai assemblyman in Elmina private jet crash

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun is one of the victims killed in the Elmina private jet crash that occurred in Shah Alam this afternoon. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun is one of the victims killed in the Elmina private jet crash that occurred in Shah Alam this afternoon.

Pahang Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin expressed his condolences over the Pahang state executive council (exco) member’s death on his Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin (@mohdsharkar)

“Sad news, Johari, Pahang state exco member, Pelangai assemblyman, Bentong Umno division chief has returned to the mercy of god, involved in the plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam,” he said. – Malay Mail

Recommended Posts