Pandelela awarded the Diamond Jubilee Excellence Commemorative Medal by S’wak Premier

KUCHING (Aug 17): National diving queen Dato Pandelela Rinong Pamg has been further recognised for her contribution to the nation.

On Wednesday, the Olympic silver and bronze medalist was awarded the Diamond Jubilee Excellence Commemorative Medal (Gold) by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The award was conferred in conjunction with the celebration of the 60th independence of Sarawak on July 22, 2023.

“Thank you to the Sarawak Government for awarding the Diamond Jubilee Excellence Commemorative Medal (Gold) in conjunction with Sarawak 60 years of Independence.

“This award was presented by Sarawak Premier and it will serve to continue my fighting spirit to serve as a Sarawkian and as a national diver,” said Pandelela in a Facebook post.

Apart from Pandelela, former Sukma swimmer Tania Bugo was also the gold medal award recipient, whereas national hammer thrower Grace Wong Xiu Mei was the silver medal award recipient.