Penguang: No cause for rabies alarm as robust preventive steps taken

MIRI (Aug 17): The authorities have taken all the necessary steps in removing stray dogs and carrying out vaccination exercises for dogs in Marudi, said Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Marudi assemblyman was responding to concerns voiced by some quarters following the announcement by Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (VSD) that Marudi is now classified as a rabies infected zone and the anticipated influx of visitors for the Baram Regatta 2023 to be held next month.

“There is no cause for alarm as the authorities are leaving no stone unturned in rabies control in Marudi,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to VSD director Dr Adrian Susan Ambud, seven samples from 19 stray dogs were tested and one dog was detected positive for rabies.

Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said Kampung Narum in Marudi, Miri had been declared as a new rabies infected area after a stray dog was confirmed as rabies positive on Aug 2.

Since then, the Vet Dept has carried out a series of rabies vaccination programmes in Marudi, including vaccinating 105 dogs involving 57 owners in village-to-village exercise on Aug 7-11.

At the mass vaccination at Tamu Marudi from Aug 12-13, 92 dogs belonging to 71 owners were administered the first dose or booster shots.

The deputy minister has also instructed Marudi District Council to take the necessary steps on controlling stray dogs in and around Marudi town while urging the general public to be cautious with stray dogs.

He advised locals and outsiders not to be too worried as all the necessary measures have been taken.

“In the worst case scenario, in the event of a dog bite or cat bite, the public are advised to seek medical treatment at the hospital immediately.”

According to the State Health Department, Sarawak had recorded 13 deaths from 15 rabies cases this year.

Pointing out that the state is currently experiencing a rise in rabies cases in both human and animals, Dr Rundi said the cumulative total human rabies cases from 2017 now stands at 70, with 63 deaths.