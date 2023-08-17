Record books missing from teacher room – witness

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): The High Court here on Thursday heard that a number of record books which were found missing from the teacher room of a school in Kota Belud had nothing to do with attendance records of teachers in class.

Former language department head of the school, Norhana Idek, 45, agreed to a suggestion that a class management book (Buku Pengurusan Kelas) of the plaintiff Siti Nafirah Siman’s class was no longer kept by the school but that book was meant to check students’ attendance in class.

“As far as I know Buku Pengurusan Kelas was used to monitor students’ attendance.

“Principal and school senior administration assistant never used Buku Pengurusan Kelas to detect teachers who were not entering class,” explained the witness.

Norhana was one of the subpoenaed witness who gave her oral evidence before Justice Datuk Ismail Ibrahim in a civil suit trial against English language teacher Mohd Jainal Jamran and seven others.

Earlier, under cross examination by Senior Federal Counsel Mohd Hafizi Abd Halim, she had been referred to a police report dated December 6, 2018, regarding a number of Buku Pengurusan Kelas went missing from the teacher room of the school.

To a suggestion, Norhana agreed that records of students and subject teachers were in a book named Buku Kawalan.

She explained that the records of teachers entering class in Buku Kawalan not necessarily have to be filled up after completing learning session but sometimes teachers will fill it up at the beginning of learning session.

To another suggestion, the witness was not sure whether Mohd Jainal had entered the class but did not sign on Buku Kawalan.

The 23-year-old Siti Nafirah has named Mohd Jainal, Hj Suid Hj Hanapi (sued in his capacity as principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taun Gusi), District Education Officer of Kota Belud, Director of Education Sabah, Director General of Education Malaysia, Minister of Education Malaysia and Government of Malaysia as first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth defendants respectively.

Siti Nafirah is suing the first defendant for his alleged failure to teach the English Language subject to her and her classmates during his assigned periods or timetable for the academic year of 2015.

The sole plaintiff also sued the other defendants for their alleged failure to take action against the first defendant for allegedly failing to teach her and her classmates.

Counsel Shireen Sikayun represented Siti Nafirah and Federal Counsel Mohd Fazriel Fardiansyah Abdul Kadir also acted for the defendants.

The trial will resume on Friday.