KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): The State Government has allocated a huge amount of funding to ensure the people of Sabah get the perfect education, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

He said for example, it has allocated RM12 million to help 1,600 schools in Sabah under the Sabah School “Ihsan” Aid (BISBAH) programme.

At the same time, RM4 million is allocated for the School Minor Maintenance Aids (BALKIS) introduced this year to help repair damages and conduct maintenance costing RM50,000 and below, he said.

Hajiji said the State Government also allocated RM250,000 for the STEM FIESTA programme and for the construction of the Science, Technology and Innovation Centre (STI centre) at the Keningau library costing RM3 million which will be completed by the end of this year to empower STEM education in Sabah.

“Under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (KSTI), the government also plans to implement high impact projects consisting of the construction of the Sabah Science Centre in Kota Kinabalu. The construction of the STI centres in Tawau and Sandakan costing more than RM10.2 million is borned by Petronas,” he said at the Sabah Education Department’s 2023 School Management Appreciation Ceremony (MAPenS) at The Magellan Sutera Resort on Thursday.

Hajiji said the government through KSTI also provided an allocation of RM320,000 for the creation of 16 science corners at primary schools, including contributing to the repairs of 14 secondary school science laboratories this year amounting RM280,000.

He said the State Government will also continue implementing several education assistance programmes this year such as the IPT registration one off cash aid (BUDI), Computer Assistance (BAIK), PIBG assistance (BAGUS), Examination Cash Aids (BAKTI) and Sabah School Ihsan Aids (BISBAH) which have proven to be beneficial in reducing the monetary burden of the poor and those under B40.

He assured that the State Government is committed to strengthening the growth of education and its infrastructure to raise quality human capital.

“This is because with the best education, we can change the people’s quality of life and subsequently lead towards the country’s success and excellence, particularly Sabah. This is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap development plan which stresses on human capital development.”

In this context, the State Government will work with the Federal Government to ensure the duties, roles and responsibilities to provide education to the people are implemented responsibly and with dedication.

Hajiji also congratulated the 48 MAPenS recipients who are recognised and appreciated for the excellence in their service and for their high commitment and sacrifice in fulfilling their responsibilities as educators in Sabah.

He said the award recipients are role models and hoped for all educators to demonstrate high performance, persistence and enthusiasm as they carry out their daily tasks to produce educated and capable individuals to compete on the global stage.