Sarawakian Mrs Petite Global pageant contestant ranked among top 5 for several awards

KUCHING (Aug 17): Sarawakian contestant for Mrs Petite Global 2023, Malaysia, Angela Wong Sian Yee, is currently ranked among the top five for three pageant awards – Popular Award, Social Media Award, and Darling of the Crowd.

The rankings are based on the organiser’s social media.

The special needs teacher is thankful to Nickson Sim, Tiara Management founder, for the opportunity to join the pageant.

Wong, 35, said she has always admired Queen for Mrs Global Asian 2023, Kimi Thomas, who inspired her to join this competition.

“I’m proud to be a strong woman. Although I’m married, have a baby boy, and busy with my own career, I also want to make changes and achieve what I want in life.

“As a teacher of special needs students, I want the public to be aware of the importance of Special Needs Education in our society.

“Being in the top five in random rankings ignites the fire inside me to work harder for this competition. It’s a step closer to achieving my sincere dreams,” said Wong.

She hopes to influence more people by winning this competition to ensure special needs children and their parents are appreciated, acknowledged, and accepted in society.

Mrs Petite Global 2023, Malaysia will be held on Saturday (Aug 19) at The Platform Performance Arts Theatre in Kuala Lumpur at 6.30pm.

To vote for Wong, go to the Mrs Petite Global Official Facebook page or Mrs Petite Global Official Instagram page for details.

Voting closes tomorrow (Aug 18) at 5pm.