Shah Alam police: Aircraft crashes in Bandar Elmina (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): A crash involving a light aircraft and a motorcycle reportedly occured in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam at around 3pm today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to national news agency Bernama, said a police team had been sent to the location.

Twitter user @qamahl shared a video of a street, which was the site of the crash. It was covered in soot and smoke from the crash.

Astagfirullah kejadian di Elmina kapal terbang terhempas, setakat ni terlibat motorsikal dan kapal terbang pic.twitter.com/iItJviyYDS — Qamahl…. (@qamahl) August 17, 2023

The caption stated: “Astaghfirullah an incident in Elmina in which an airplane crashed, so far involving a motorcycle and airplane”.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the airplane reportedly fell to the ground suddenly and exploded upon impact, with some of the debris from the crash hitting a motorcycle. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME