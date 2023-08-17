Thursday, August 17
Shah Alam police: Aircraft crashes in Bandar Elmina (Video)

Police and rescue personnel pictured at the plane crash site in Elmina, Shah Alam today. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): A crash involving a light aircraft and a motorcycle reportedly occured in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam at around 3pm today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to national news agency Bernama, said a police team had been sent to the location.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the airplane reportedly fell to the ground suddenly and exploded upon impact, with some of the debris from the crash hitting a motorcycle. — Malay Mail photo

Twitter user @qamahl shared a video of a street, which was the site of the crash. It was covered in soot and smoke from the crash.

The caption stated: “Astaghfirullah an incident in Elmina in which an airplane crashed, so far involving a motorcycle and airplane”.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the airplane reportedly fell to the ground suddenly and exploded upon impact, with some of the debris from the crash hitting a motorcycle. – Malay Mail

Aircraft debris at the crash site in Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam today. — Malay Mail photo

MORE TO COME

