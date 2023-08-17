St Joseph’s International girls achieve perfect Cambridge A-Level scores

KUCHING (Aug 17): Five St Joseph’s International School (SJIS) students obtained perfect scores in the Cambridge A-Level May/June 2023 tests.

The school in a statement said the straight A* or A students were Emanuelle Wong, Eunice Wong, Kim Kyu Ri, Lydia Ting and Michelle Yeo.

It also said 53 per cent of its students had also scored A, A+, or B grades.

The A-Level exams also saw 100 per cent of the candidates scoring A* for Accounting and 75 per cent for Business, while 80 per cent scored A*or A grades for Economics, and 50 per cent for Chemistry and Biology.

SJIS principal Brother Robert Teoh congratulated all the A-Level students and teachers from the 2023 batch.

“I am happy to report that our school has maintained its strong performance in the A-Level exams.

“Our teachers have consistently demonstrated their capacity to guide our students in the right direction,” he said.

The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) in the United Kingdom administers the Cambridge A-Levels, a rigorous pre-university curriculum.

It is the entry point to the world’s top schools.