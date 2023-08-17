Teokhiaw Club in Kuching to hold 102nd anniversary dinner on Aug 19, Premier among GOHs invited

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Teokhiaw Club in Kuching will be celebrating its 102nd anniversary as well as the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence at Hoi Tin Lau Banquet Hall here this Saturday (Aug 19) at 7pm.

In a statement from the club, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to attend the dinner as guest of honour.

A number of VIPs, sponsors and guests from China’s Chaozhou, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Sandakan will also be attending the celebration.

Leaders of Chaozhou’s music group and their members will be presenting a number of traditional cultural folk art performances to entertain the guests.

There will also be other performances such as traditional songs and recital of poems during the dinner.

The Teokhiaw Club in Kuching has been actively and continuously learning the Teochew culture folk art while also fostering friendship among the Teochews between Malaysia and China.

These included organising summer and winter camps for Teochew group of teenagers as well as trips to tour their hometown to rekindle their cultural roots.

For enquiries on the dinner, call Kueh at 019-8883558.