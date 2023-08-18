1,748 delegates from 23 branches to attend PBB Sibu Zone Convention on Oct 28-29

SIBU (Aug 18): A total of 1,748 delegates from 23 Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branches in the central zone will converge at PBB Sibu Zone Convention from Oct 28 till 29, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The PBB vice president, said the organising committee headed by PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, chaired the first meeting in Kuching today, as part of the preparations.

“A total of 1,748 delegates from 23 PBB branches in the central zone will attend this two-day convention in Sibu.

“And for the first time, the new wing called ‘Belia’ PBB will also attend the convention.

“To be precise, all 253 of them will attend.

“Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at the closing,” Dr Annuar, who is the organising committee deputy chairman and heading the convention secretariat, said tonight.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development and Nangka assemblyman, revealed that the other three venues for the party convention will be in Kuching, Betong and Miri respectively.