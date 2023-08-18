Abd Karim hopes AGM becomes platform to address issues on S’wak youth development

KUCHING (Aug 18): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hoped that the Sarawak Youth Development Committee annual general meeting (AGM) would serve as a platform to address issues on youth development in the state.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said the meeting is a platform to strategize and formulate new policies pertaining to youth development, as well as to identify and address critical relevant issues.

“Discussions during this meeting revolve around a spectrum of youth-related concerns, paving the way for the formulation of fresh policies to cater to these challenges,” he told a press conference at the meeting at the Kuching Civic Centre here today.

Held under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, the meeting brought together various stakeholders including government departments, district divisions, state headquarters and relevant youth-focused non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

It saw active participation from residents, including representatives from Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM), local universities, youth organisations such as the Sarawak National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) and NGOs such as Persatuan Mencegah Dadah Malaysia (PEMADAM) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

“There will be presentations of working papers or briefings by four agencies. One of these presentations pertains to youth development programmes by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

“This aims to provide an overview of the events that are planned throughout the year, allowing attendees to understand the significance of specific programmes.

“This knowledge will enable them to determine their roles and involvement when these programmes are introduced at the district level,” said Abdul Karim.

Another vital aspect of the meeting was the presentation on the programmes offered by the Youth and Sports Development, particularly the ‘Rakan Muda’ programme, he added.

“The ‘Rakan Muda’ is a programme that has long been conducted but I was made to know the programme has been revamped.

“The updates introduced bring a fresh perspective and approach to these longstanding initiatives,” he said.

Abdul Karim additionally addressed the pressing concerns regarding youth-related criminal activities in Sarawak.

“We were briefed about the matter and were provided with data by the police encompassing a range of issues including drug abuse, sexual offences, scams, and incidence of violence.

“The data provides insights into the areas with heightened youth involvement. The first concern are violence incidents, the second concern are narcotics cases, the third concern are commercial cases (white collar crime),” he said.

Meanwhile, a briefing by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) concerning the youth and innovation ecosystem also took place.

“Given the current digital landscape, this aspect focuses on youth development, under the leadership of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat.

“The briefing touched on opportunities and so on. I’m glad because of the involvement and presence of almost all of the bodies involved, this shows their concern for youth development, which we know is a very important group in the development of a state and country,” he added.