Abd Karim: ‘Ridiculous idea’ to propose Malay-Muslim govt without involving DAP

KUCHING (Aug 18): Proposing a Malay-Muslim government without involving the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is a “ridiculous idea”, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the idea, proposed by a coalition of Muslim non-government organisations (NGOs) in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan recently, cannot be adopted into the federal government, let alone in Sarawak.

“Personally, that shows democracy is thriving in Malaysia. Anybody can come up with an opinion, ideal or not, it’s up to us to digest.

“However, that idea cannot be adopted into the federal government, let alone the Sarawak government,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Sarawak Youth Development Committee annual general meeting here today.

With him at the press conference were the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development permanent secretary Morshidi Fredric and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat.

On Monday, a coalition of Muslim NGOs in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan urged leaders of Malay-Muslim political parties to unite and establish state governments without DAP.

According to the coalition, the results of the Aug 12 state elections reflected the people’s desire for Malays and Muslims to unite.

Following that, several Bornean activists voiced out that the proposal was out of touch and disconnected from political reality, as well as unlikely to materialise.

A spokesperson for the Global Human Rights Federation of Malaysia, Peter John Jaban, through a joint statement, said that for such a suggestion to happen, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) must officially end – which would allow Sarawak and Sabah to opt out and leave the federation of Malaysia and letting the people in Peninsular Malaysia to do whatever they please for themselves.