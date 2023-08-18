Authorities ordered to clean up Semporna after warning

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): The State Government has taken immediate action to address the cleanliness issue in Semporna, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“The Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor) also directed the relevant authority and councils to take immediate action on this,” she said.

She added that the Semporna district office is also calling for a meeting with all the state players, and that concessionaires have been appointed to clean up the place.

“We are looking at this matter seriously,” she said.

On Thursday, Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said his ministry will issue red notices to operators who do not clean up their act following complaints from tourists on the town’s filthy conditions and lack of hygiene.

He said despite earlier warnings to deal with the issue immediately, nothing had changed and this would further tarnish the image of the country.

Among the issues that are putting off tourists to Semporna are complaints about its dirty environment, with rubbish strewn about causing a foul stench, he said.

“There are also issues such as food poisoning, below par hospitality services which are overpriced (dirty towels, pillow cases and sheets), presence of pests and other problems.

“If the issues are not resolved. I will instruct MOTAC to issue red notices as the last resort,” Tiong said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, Christina launched the inaugural ADEX Sabah Ocean Partnership Summit 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

She said through the event, Sabah is showcased on the world stage for her rich marine heritage and unwavering commitment to ocean conservation.

“In entrusting ADEX – a leader in Ocean Conservation and Dive Industry, Sabah takes pride in furthering the global agenda set by the United Nations for the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).”

“Our summit gathers global experts and pioneers to dive deeply into ocean conservation, diving disciplines, and sustainability. Over this weekend, we have over a dozen international speakers hailing from countries, including the UK, France, Hongkong, Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Switzerland and Egypt, complemented by global media outlets from these nations providing coverage of the event,” she said.

At the same time, over a dozen local speakers who are experts in their respective fields, will be sharing the stage and imparting their knowledge to the audience, she said.

“Here, you’ll find a mix of knowledge, innovation and passion for our oceans. This summit is designed to be more than just an exhibition – it’s a platform for action. Through our panel discussions, we aim to confront the pressing conservation challenges of our times and collaboratively find tangible solutions that resonate globally,” she said.

She also said that in the course of the next few days, ocean heroes will be actively seeking to remove marine debris, and maintain the beauty of Sabah’s waters.

“Our shores will also witness the enchanting grace of mermaids from across the globe, competing in the International ADEX Sabah Mermaid Competition 2023, adding a touch of magic to our cause,” she said.