Bandar Kuching MP: Malaysia needs political stability, not change of govt now

KUCHING (Aug 18): The constant politicking and attempts by Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders to destabilise the federal government is a clear example of leaders who prioritise power and position over the interest of the people, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said these leaders have continued to harp on the possibility of a change of government mid-way through the term, justifying that it is permissible as long as it was done within the boundaries of the law.

“Most recently, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man issued a statement where he rejected a possible inter-coalition peace deal to ensure political stability in the country.

“This is a clear example of leaders who prioritise power and positions, and jeopardise the interest of the nation which urgently needs some form of political stability to ensure certainty and consistency in policies in order to strengthen investors’ confidence and attract greater investments into our country,” he said in a statement.

With the peninsula state elections now over, the National DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief stressed that it is important that all parties put aside their differences and politicking, and come together in the spirit of reconciliation to play their different roles to rebuild the nation, ensure stability and address core issues faced by the people.

“Our country has been through too much political turmoil in the past few years which has caused us to lose out to our neighbouring countries in terms of investments, developments and missed opportunities for needed reforms.

“I even dare say, that if after the last election it was PN that managed to form the government, it will be at the best interest of the nation that that government last for a full term and we as Pakatan Harapan(PH) will play our role as constructive opposition to strengthen and promote a healthy democracy in our country,” he said.

He said what’s worst right now is that even though the elections may be over, there were still certain quarters who constantly play up divisive sentiments in an attempt to split and divide the people when what the nation needs is for everyone to heal, reconcile, and come together regardless of race or religion to address common issues together, ensure stability and shared prosperity among all Malaysians.

“That is why as the federal government, we need to get down to the ground and govern through the ‘centre’ and push forth moderate policies addressing fundamental socioeconomic systemic issues for the good of all Malaysians.

“We need to deal first and foremost with the economic anxieties among the people, regardless of race and to ensure that our macro-policies are translated as realities on the ground,” he said.

He added this included ensuring the people on the ground experience the benefits of the positive GDP growth, lower inflation and increased investors confidence which resulted in better and higher quality investments since the unity government came into power.

“We can only ‘break the wave’ by improving people’s lives, fixing the economy, and bringing about needed institutional reforms while addressing common concerns among Malaysians, especially the common poor and working class,” said Dr Yii.