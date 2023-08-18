Friday, August 18
Bodies of Elmina air crash victims taken to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah

Civil Defence Force personnel move bodies from the wreckage of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crash at Bandar Elmina Shah Alam. — Bernama photo

KLANG (Aug 18): The bodies of the 10 people killed in the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway in Shah Alam yesterday have been taken to the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) Forensic Department here.

The bodies arrived at the hospital in two four-wheel-drive vehicles and a police truck at about 1.20am today.

Family members of the victims who gathered at the hospital were only allowed to wait on the road leading to the Forensic Department unit and could not watch the bodies being unloaded from the vehicles.

It is learnt that the post-mortems began at 8am.

As of 1.40am, some family members were seen holding tahlil prayer and reciting Yasin in the vicinity of the Forensic Department.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 10 people were killed after a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed near Bandar Elmina at about 2.50pm while flying from Langkawi to Subang.

The victims comprised six passengers and two crew members on the light aircraft, and two road users — the driver of a car and a motorcyclist who were on the highway at that time. ― Bernama

