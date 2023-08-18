Cops nab woman for alleged abandonment of newborn baby near Batu Kawa dumpster

KUCHING (Aug 18): A woman in her early 20’s was arrested by the police today for suspected abandonment of a newborn baby found by a dumpster in Moyan Square, Batu Kawa this morning.

Padawan district police acting chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement today said the police managed to locate the suspect and brought her in for questioning around 11.20am today.

“We are currently investigating this case under Section 317 of the Penal Code (exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it),” said Lim, adding that the suspect is a local and not married.

If found guilty, the accused can be sentenced to jail for a term which may extend to seven years or with fine or both.

Touching on the baby girl, Lim said she is currently being warded at the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment and observation.

“Doctors who conducted checks on the baby discovered that she is quite weak due to hunger,” said Lim, adding that no visible injuries were found on her body.

The baby, he said, was found inside a cardboard box next to a dumpster by waste collection workers at 6.50am.

Shocked with their findings, the workers then took the baby to a nearby coffeeshop where two women there volunteered to bring the baby to the Batu Kawa Health Clinic.

He also said the police are also in contact with the Sarawak Social Welfare Department for further action.

“I would also advise the public to not speculate on this case to ensure a smooth investigation can be carried out,” said Lim.