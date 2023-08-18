Deputy premier hopes conference helps sports industry progress in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 18): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has hoped that the 2023 Asian Association for Sport Management Conference (AASM 2023) would provide an opportunity for Sarawak to progress in research and development within the sports industry.

“Today, we have come together to share ideas and experiences on the sports industry and the sustainability empowerment. I am glad to see such a wide range of stakeholders ready to exchange their views with us,” he said in a speech read by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng during the conference’s gala dinner here tonight.

The conference, which is physically implemented for the first time in Malaysia since the Covid-19 pandemic, is to take place at Imperial Hotel Kuching on August 19-20.

Renowned international and local speakers from different disciplines will be featured, who will share their insights and perspectives on key issues faced by the sports industry.

“We believe that the sports industry has become a driving force for economic growth. At this point, we need to gain empowerment to achieve sustainable growth.

“We are committed to empowering the sports industry community in our nation, enabling them to drive substantial policy changes and effective implementation for the improvement of sports in Malaysia,” Dr Sim said.

AASM 2023 is organised and hosted by the Asian Association for Sport Management and Sport Management & Administration Association Malaysia (SMAS), with SMAS as the local host.