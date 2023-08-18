DPM Fadillah gives commitment to help address S’wak’s education issues at federal level

KUCHING (Aug 18): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has pledged his commitment to address pressing concerns pertaining to Sarawak’s education landscape at federal level.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) said the assurance came after a working visit conducted by the ministry to Fadillah’s office in Putrajaya on Thursday.

Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn led the delegation, which included his deputies Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, permanent secretary to the ministry Azmi Bujang, and political secretary to the Premier Damien Rejek.

“The Deputy Prime Minister assured that appropriate actions will be taken to address the matters raised at the federal level,” said the ministry in a statement.

Foremost among the topics discussed during the meeting was MEITD’s aspiration to secure autonomy in education administration, underscoring the efforts to enhance local control over the education sector.

The delegation also highlighted the challenges currently, particularly with respect to the crucial task of developing and modernising school infrastructure projects.

Recognising the paramount importance of adequate funding for the success of educational initiatives in Sarawak, funding requirements were also put forth as a vital concern, added the statement.