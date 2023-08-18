Dr Adrian: 80 animal rabies cases recorded in S’wak this year

KUCHING (Aug 18): Sarawak has recorded a total of 80 animal rabies cases this year alone, said Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin.

“This year alone, a total of 80 positive cases from 405 samples was recorded,” he said when contacted on a statement by DVSS.

He said in August alone this year, the state recorded a total of six animal rabies cases.

These six positive animal rabies cases (in August) were detected at Jalan Belatok Utara 4 in Sibu and, Taman Lovelyland Jalan Batu Kawa, Bayang Estate, Taman Seng Goon, Batu 3 ½ Jalan Penrissen, Jalan Ajibah Abol and Jalan Bintawa (Bintawa village) here, he said.

In view of the increase in cases, DVSS in the statement said it has intensified the anti-rabies vaccination programmes throughout Sarawak for dog owners in Bintulu, Miri, and Serian tomorrow and Sunday.

“It will be held at the compound of Miri Public Park (Miri) from 9am to 4pm on both days. In Serian, it will be held at the multi-purpose hall of SJK Chung Hua from 8am to 3pm only on Aug 19 (tomorrow) along with licensing and microchipping collaboration with Angels Initiative and Stop Rabies Programme.

“On the same date at a different location, a House-To-House rabies vaccination programme will be held along the area of Batu 7 until Batu 9, Jalan Bintulu-Miri (Bintulu) from 8am to 5pm,” he said.

Dr Adrian said similar programmes will be conducted at the public hall of Sepupuk Niah in Miri on Aug 26 and 27 from 9am to 4pm and Bukit Engkrebai and Lubok Bemban area in Mukah (house-to-house) on Aug 26 from 9am to 4pm.

After the vaccination programmes, dog owners are to quarantine and isolate their dogs for 28 days to let them build immunity against rabies, he said, adding that they must ensure their dogs are kept within their home compound only.